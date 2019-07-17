close

Kriti Sanon unveils 'Sip sip' song from 'Arjun Patiala' — Check out

Kriti Sanon unveils &#039;Sip sip&#039; song from &#039;Arjun Patiala&#039; — Check out
Mumbai: After taking viewers on a soulful journey with a melodious track 'Sachiya Mohabbatan', actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday released an upbeat song 'Sip Sip' from her upcoming flick 'Arjun Patiala'.

The catchy song with quirky mix of animation features a few hilarious scenes from the movie, making it a complete comedy dose. The lively lyrics and music combination makes it a perfect pop song to groove to.

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanj is seen in funky attire twirling to the one minute fifty-six second track with Punjabi lyrics.

The 'Heropanti' actor shared the trailer of the new song on her Twitter handle and wrote "#SipSip is the cure for all the blues!

'Arjun Patiala' is Diljit's second stint in Bollywood as a cop after 'Udta Punjab'. The film also stars Varun Sharma.Co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the romantic cop spoof comedy movie is set to hit the theatres on July 26. 

