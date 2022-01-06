हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's 2022 is packed with different genres of films: From Adipurush to Ganapath!

After a superhit 2021, Kriti Sanon has the most number of releases announced for 2022, continuing to cement her position at the top. 

Kriti Sanon&#039;s 2022 is packed with different genres of films: From Adipurush to Ganapath!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon is basking high in the glory of her last solo release Mimi for which she earned rave reviews. 

Talking about her experiences of 2021 Kriti says, "2021 was an amazing year professionally. The kind of love that Mimi got has been extremely overwhelming and has not only made me more confident as an actor to take risks but has also made me hungrier to push the envelope further".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

After a superhit 2021, Kriti Sanon has the most number of releases announced for 2022, continuing to cement her position at the top. The hunger for playing challenging roles is not over for Kriti and so she does look forward to having more experimenting roles in the coming year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Stating her expectation from 2022 Kriti shares, "What excites me more is the fact that all these projects belong to completely different genres and worlds. So there’s a lot to look forward to in 2022!"

Next on the cards for the actresses are some of the most massive releases including 'Adipurush' with Prabhas, 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar, 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan, and 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan.

 

Kriti SanonKriti Sanon 2022 filmsAdipurushGanapath
