New Delhi: Kriti Sanon's compelling performance in Do Patti, Where she portrays the twin characters Shailee and Saumya with incredible nuance and depth. Do Patti marks Kriti Sanon's debut film as a producer. Kriti's performance in the film has been loved by audiences and critics alike. Kriti Sanon has treated her fans with power-packed performances right from the beginning year with 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' then 'Crew' and now 'Do Patti.'

The success of Kriti Sanon's film Do Patti is reflected in its incredible reception on a leading streaming platform. It’s the only Indian film to make it onto a prominent portal’s “Streaming Originals Chart: Top 10 Films,” . Notably, the film has climbed to the second spot in its second consecutive week on a leading streaming platforms global top 10 Non- English Films chart.

This year marks a milestone year for Kriti, as it’s her debut as a producer with Do Patti. While also taking a double role on screen, she also took on another dual role of an actor and producer, Kriti has not only brought her vision to life but has also redefined her career trajectory in a groundbreaking way.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film, which also stars Kriti Sano, Kajol Devgn, and Shaheer Sheikh, is streaming now on Netflix. The film is jointly produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.

Moreover, On work front Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Housefull 5 which is scheduled to be released on 06 June, 2025.