Kubbra Sait Opens Up On Her Role In Shehar Lakhot, Says 'Wearing The Cop Uniform Commanded Respect'

New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video recently released the Hindi Original series, Shehar Lakhot which has been receiving widespread acclaim, praise, and love for its gripping narrative and nuanced performances by the ensemble cast. Actor Kubbra Sait who is known for her playing interesting characters, portrays the role of a police officer S.I. Pallavi Raj for the first time in her career in the noir crime drama. She has aced the role with finesse and conviction.





Sharing the excitement of playing the role of a cop for the very first time, actor Kubbra Sait said, “As an actor, I thrive more when surrounded by exceptional individuals who inspire and challenge me to grow both personally and professionally. Pulling off a police uniform for my role in Shehar Lakhot was an exciting opportunity. Wearing the cop uniform commanded respect and instilled a sense of responsibility. In this story, the uniform symbolizes the challenges faced by our real-life heroes, reminding us of our flawed yet ever-evolving system.”Talking about the director, she added, “Navdeep’s patience and support allowed us to truly shine as actors. With the crafting of a well-written script, I was able to delve into my memory and invoke the precise emotions needed.”Shehar Lakhot is an Offroad Films Production with Navdeep Singh and Khalil Bachooali serving as executive producers, directed by Singh and written and created by Singh and Devika Bhagat. The series boasts of a highly talented cast, with Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait in the lead, supported by an ensemble cast featuring Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal. The series is streaming now exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.