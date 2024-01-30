trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715774
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KUCH KHATTAA HO JAAY

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay: Guru Randhawa, Saiee M Manjrekar Bring A Twisted Love Story - Watch Teaser

Set in Agra, Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay is a tedhi-medhi love story  between Guru Randhawa and  Saiee M Manjrekar. Filled with some interesting twists and turns and crazy families, the teaser promises an immensly fun ride that will crack the audience up. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay: Guru Randhawa, Saiee M Manjrekar Bring A Twisted Love Story - Watch Teaser Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: With its teaser poster, Guru Randhawa and Saiee M Manjrekar's film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay left fans very interested. Now the teaser for the film has been released and this rom-com will not just pull heartstrings but amply tickle your funny bones too.

Set in Agra, Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay is a tedhi-medhi love story  between Guru Randhawa and  Saiee M Manjrekar. Filled with some interesting twists and turns and crazy families, the teaser promises an immensly fun ride that will crack the audience up. 

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaaye marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut. Along with his leading lady, Saiee M Manjrekar, the film gives out a very fun and super cool vibe. The film will also have a fun party number called Bottley Kholo that became a rage at parties during the Christmas and New Years. Anupam Kher and Ila Arun will also be seen in this Amit Bhatia production.

The Guru Randhawa and Saiee M Manjrekar starrer is a heartwarming family comedy with a touch of drama! It is produced by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia.  This PAN India releases in theaters on February 16th, 2024, and promises to tickle your funny bone and touch your hearts at the same time. Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is directed by G. Ashok, and produced by Amit and Laveena Bhatia. 

Watch the teaser here: 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden