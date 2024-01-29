trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715390
Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay: Guru Randhawa's First Look From His Debut Film With Saiee M Manjrekar Out Now

The Guru Randhawa and Saiee M Manjrekar starrer is a heartwarming family comedy with a touch of drama! It is brought to us by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Actor Guru Randhawa is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. The film stars Saiee M Manjrekar as the leading lady. It is a family entertainer that also stars Anupam Kher and Ila Arun. Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay's teaser poster looks quite fun, with a symbol of love, the Taj Mahal in the backdrop. After the film's teaser poster, the teaser will be released tomorrow. 

The Guru Randhawa and Saiee M Manjrekar starrer is a heartwarming family comedy with a touch of drama! It is brought to us by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia. Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay stars the electrifying Guru Randhawa and the charming Saiee M Manjrekar, with the legendary Anupam Kher adding his magic. This PAN India release, hitting theaters on February 16th, 2024, promises to tickle your funny bone and touch your heart with its lighthearted journey.

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is directed by G. Ashok, and produced by Amit and Laveena Bhatia. 

