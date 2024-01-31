New Delhi: The teaser for Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay is out now. TheSaiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa film is quite a fun love story with a modern take and a traditional setting. While the film promises to crack up the audience with its fun element, it also has drama that will stir emotions.

The film showcases a modern couple, it still carries an old-school charm. It highlights aspects of a modern relationship but is high on family values too. Set in Agra, Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay is a tedhi-medhi love story full of some interesting twists and turns. The teaser promises an immensely fun ride. The fun song Bottley Kholo from the film has already become a chartbuster, and now the romantic vibe is winning hearts too.

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut. Along with his leading lady, Saiee M Manjrekar, Anupam Kher and Ila Arun will also be seen in this Amit Bhatia production. Produced by Mach Films this PAN India film releases in theaters on February 16th, 2024. It promises to tickle your funny bone and touch your hearts at the same time.

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is directed by G. Ashok, and produced by Amit and Laveena Bhatia.