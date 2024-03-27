New Delhi: Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express is in no mood to stop. Right from Day 1, the film is winning the hearts of the audience. The film offers a complete dose of comedy, twists, and amazing performances from the lead cast, Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu, and Pratik Gandhi. Madgaon Express, being opened with unanimously positive reviews from every corner, passed the weekend test and is now standing up with a total of 11.34 crore in India.

It cannot be denied that Madgaon Express is one of the major successes of this year, and the film has revived the comedy genre in Indian cinema. Amidst the roaring success of the film, the lead cast of Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, and Nora Fatehi, along with the director Kunal Kemmu and the producer Ritesh Sidhwani, gathered under one roof for the Iftar Party at Bhendi Bazaar.

A unanimously positive response has come to the foray for the film, and the audiences are coming in large chunks with their friends and family to watch the film on big screens. The film is attracting immense footfall in theaters. It has arrived as a rising phenomenon at the box office, and the box office numbers are evidence of the fact that it is receiving immense love from everyone.

Madgaon Express has drenched the audience in the colors of its laughter and fun-filled adventure. Well-studded with an amazing performance by the cast, a very interesting story, surprising twists, and mind-blowing punches, the film is full-on entertainment for the audience to relish on the big screens.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in theaters now.