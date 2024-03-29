New Delhi: The country has been fascinated by Excel Entertainment's comic entertainer Madgaon Express since its debut. The comic entertainer defied high expectations when it debuted in theaters and delighted audiences with an abundance of laughs. The film's comic features, the fun banter between Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu, and Avinash Tiwary, and director Kunal Kemmu's direction are receiving a lot of accolades from the audience.

The love and the praises from the audiences contributed to the film's healthy box office numbers and from Day 1, the film proved its mettle at the ticket window. While the entire week was solid for the film, Thursday sprang another surprise when the film brought the box office numbers of 1.3 crores.

With an encouraging run in the first week, the film concluded the one-week box office collection with 13.85 crores. The fantastic first-week box office numbers have set the stage for the film's another glorious run in the second week also and the second weekend is poised to show an upward trend.

Madgaon Express has drenched the audience in the colors of its laughter and fun-filled adventure. Well-studded with an amazing performance by the cast, a very interesting story, surprising twists, and mind-blowing punches, the film is full-on entertainment for the audience to relish on the big screens.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in theatres now.