laal singh chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's comedy-drama's trailer to be unveiled on IPL 2022 finale

'Laal Singh Chaddha', a comedy-drama, features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in lead roles. It directed by Advait Chandan.  

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan&#039;s comedy-drama&#039;s trailer to be unveiled on IPL 2022 finale
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: The trailer for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is scheduled to be released on May 29, 2022, on the day of the IPL 2022 finale.

Film critic and movie trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, shared the news, on his Instagram handle, wherein he wrote, "AAMIR KHAN: 'LAAL SINGH CHADDHA` TRAILER DURING IPL FINALE... #AamirKhan to launch #LaalSinghChaddha trailer during #IPL final match [Sunday, 29 May 2022]... 11 Aug 2022 release. #LSC #LSCTrailer"

'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir Khan's comedy-drama, is one of the most anticipated films of the year and fans have been impatiently waiting for the teaser.

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Laal Singh Chadha' recently released two songs from the film, 'Kahani' and 'Main Ki Karan', which have won the hearts of fans. 

The movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh and is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is adapted from the American movie 'Forrest Gump' which was released in 1994 in the United States. It will be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Tags:
laal singh chaddhaAamir khanKareena KapoorAamir Khan filmsBollywoodNaga ChaitanyaMona SinghAdvait Chandan
