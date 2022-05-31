हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
laal singh chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer garners 62 million views within 24 hours

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official remake of cult Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ that starred Tom Hanks.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer garners 62 million views within 24 hours

New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan released the trailer of his much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' during the IPL Final on Sunday. The movie’s trailer has been a huge hit and garnered a whopping 62 million views in just 24 hours. It is expected that the Aamir Khan starrer will pull the audience back to the cinemas and will play a crucial role in revamping the box office of Hindi films from post-pandemic trauma. 

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official remake of cult Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ that starred Tom Hanks. The actor got an Oscar award for his performance in the film. Not many people are aware that Laal Singh Chadda is Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s 14-year-long labour of love and the actor has given his heart and soul to the film. After a decade-long of hard work, persistence, and patience, the film is now ready to serve its audience with its simplicity and serenity.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni in the lead, the film is set to release in 2022.

