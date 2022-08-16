New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's labour of love 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has disappointed Box Office numbers. Despite getting rave review from critics and celebrities, the audience has given it a mixed response.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 5 Box Office numbers. He wrote: #LaalSinghChaddha is rejected... #LSC *5-day* total is lower than *Day 1* total of #ThugsOfHindostan [₹ 50.75 cr; #Hindi version], do the math... Thu 11.70 cr [#RakshaBandhan], Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10 cr, Mon 7.87 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 45.83 cr. #India biz.

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA RELEASE

Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks has received a warm reception from Aamir Khan fans who initially gave a thumbs up to the venture. However, looks like the film could not be a crowd puller largely and the boycott trend online did affect its business overall. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

It has been helmed by Advait Chandan with a screenplay by Atul Kulkarni.

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar saw their massive projects - Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan face-to-face on big screens. Sadly, both have not been up to the mark as per fans' expectations.