Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office debacle: Aamir Khan's ambitious film tanks with Rs 50 cr collections in Week 1

Aamir Khan's most ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha has failed miserably at the Box Office. The film initially got positive reviews from desi and international critics but upon its worldwide release in theatres, the audience rejected it. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

According to Box Office India report, Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be the second film to face below-expectation collections after Ranveer Singh's 83 post the pandemic. Here are its first week collections: 

Thursday - 11,50,00,000 apprx

Friday - 7,25,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 8,75,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 10,25,00,000 apprx

Monday - 8,00,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 1,50,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 1,35,00,000 approx

Total: 50,35,00,000 apprx

No holiday like Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami could help revive Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan films. 

Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks has received a warm reception from Aamir Khan fans who initially gave a thumbs up to the venture. However, it looks like the film could not be a crowd puller largely and the boycott trend online did affect its business overall. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. 

Advait Chandan has helmed it with a screenplay by Atul Kulkarni. 

 

