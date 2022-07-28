NewsEntertainmentMovies
LAAL SINGH CHADDHA

Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's starrerto release on this date

The trailer of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is receiving love around all quarters. The audience is looking forward to see Aamir Khan depict the life journey of 'Laal Singh Chadhha'. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: With each passing day, Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is approaching its theatrical release and the audience is everything but patient! The excitement around 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is touching the stars and it wouldn't be too soon to say that just like all the Aamir Khan films, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' too will be available on OTT after 6 months of it's release, i.e. February 11, 2023. 

All the Aamir Khan films hit theatres and release later on OTT for the audience to enjoy the film on the screen of their choice, and at the comfort of their home. 

The endless build-up around 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is commendable as fans can not stop gushing about the film’s trailer, soundtrack, music video, and every bits and pieces that makers drop.

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is receiving love around all quarters. The audience is looking forward to see Aamir Khan depict the life journey of 'Laal Singh Chadhha'.  It is expected that the Aamir Khan starrer will pull the audience back to the cinemas and will play a crucial role in revamping the box office of Hindi films from post-pandemic trauma.  

The film, which also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni, has been shot at multiple picturesque locations across India. With the film, Aamir and Kareena have reunited on-screen 13 years after the 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Mona 9Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. It is scheduled for release on August 11, 2022.

