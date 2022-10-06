NewsEntertainmentMovies
LAAL SINGH CHADDHA

Laal Singh Chaddha streams on OTT: Date, time and where to watch Aamir Khan starrer

Laal Singh Chaddha news: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer began streaming on Netflix on October 5, 2022, in Hindi along with Telugu and Tamil languages.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 08:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Laal Singh Chaddha streams on OTT: Date, time and where to watch Aamir Khan starrer

New Delhi: Nearly two months after releasing worldwide in theatres, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has streamed on OTT giant - Netflix. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in lead roles tanked at the Box Office and failed to meet the audiences' expectations. 

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA ON NETFLIX

Netflix India made took to Twitter and announced, "Keep your popcorn golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!"

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA OTT WATCH 

Laal Singh Chaddha began streaming on Netflix on October 5, 2022, in Hindi along with Telugu and Tamil languages. The film initially got positive reviews from desi and international critics but upon its worldwide release in theatres, the audience rejected it. 

Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks has received a warm reception from Aamir Khan fans who initially gave a thumbs up to the venture. However, it looks like the film could not be a crowd puller broadly and the boycott trend online did affect its business overall. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. 

Advait Chandan has helmed it with a screenplay by Atul Kulkarni. 

Live Tv

laal singh chaddhaLaal Singh Chaddha OTTLaal Singh Chaddha NetflixAamir khanKareena Kapoorboycott laal singh chaddha

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022