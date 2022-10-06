Laal Singh Chaddha streams on OTT: Date, time and where to watch Aamir Khan starrer

New Delhi: Nearly two months after releasing worldwide in theatres, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has streamed on OTT giant - Netflix. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in lead roles tanked at the Box Office and failed to meet the audiences' expectations.

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA ON NETFLIX

Netflix India made took to Twitter and announced, "Keep your popcorn golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!"

Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING! pic.twitter.com/KTcDwiJAfA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 5, 2022

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA OTT WATCH

Laal Singh Chaddha began streaming on Netflix on October 5, 2022, in Hindi along with Telugu and Tamil languages. The film initially got positive reviews from desi and international critics but upon its worldwide release in theatres, the audience rejected it.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks has received a warm reception from Aamir Khan fans who initially gave a thumbs up to the venture. However, it looks like the film could not be a crowd puller broadly and the boycott trend online did affect its business overall. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Advait Chandan has helmed it with a screenplay by Atul Kulkarni.