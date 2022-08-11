New Delhi: Two big celebrities- Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are going to clash at the box office this time. Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ were released today on Thursday (August 11). While it is too early to predict the box-office performance of the two, both the films have received positive reviews.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an official remake of Tom Hank’s Academy Award winning film ‘Forrest Gump’. It is directed by Advait Chandan and stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Whereas, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is directed by ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ director Anand L Rai and stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in pivotal roles.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ suffer Twitter wrath

Earlier, ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Boycott Raksha Bandhan’ trended online. Few netizens dug out an old statement of Aamir Khan claiming India is becoming intolerant and asked people to not watch his film. They also took out an archive statement of Kareena saying if people don’t want to watch their films then they shouldn’t and used it as a reason to boycott ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Similarly, ‘Boycott Raksha Bandhan’ trended online after old tweets of Kanika Dhillon speaking against CAA and her some other tweets that were deemed as ‘hindu phobic’ were resurfaced online.

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar react to boycott trend

Reacting to the boycott trend, Aamir Khan had said, "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment. I'd, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it's our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it”.

Commenting on boycott culture, Akshay Kumar said, “As I just said this, it is a free country, everyone can do what they want. But this all (Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha) helps the economy of India. We are all on the verge of becoming the biggest and the greatest country. I would request them (trolls) and you (media), don’t get into it.”

Final verdict awaited

While both the films have managed to be in the limelight. Only time will tell whether they receive love from the audiences or their business gets divided due to box office clash.