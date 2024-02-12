Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao And Team To Interact With IIM Bangalore Students Ahead Of Film’s Screening

The buzz for Kiran Rao's next directorial, 'Laapataa Ladies', is peaking the momentum day by day. With the trailer of the film featuring the promising lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel opened with a fantastic draw from the fans and the audiences, it has also piqued the masses' interest to see the humoristic world created by director Kiran Rao.

Recently, the makers kickstarted the promotional campaign for the film by hosting a special premiere in Bhopal and Jaipur which received an amazing response from everyone.

Now, taking ahead promotional spree producer Aamir Khan, director Kiran Rao, and the lead cast of the film Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel will be visiting Bangalore for the special screening. The team Laapataa Ladies will be visiting Bangalore on February 13th, and this visit is indeed a special one because, IIM College Campus, is one of the remarkable locations where Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan shot their biggest Blockbuster '3 Idiots'. Aamir Khan will interact with the students of IIM Bangalore and it will surely be a nostalgic moment for the superstar.

Laapataa Ladies story narrates the tale of India's heartland, and the subject is urban as well. The team has shot in the real locations of Sehore, located in Madhya Pradesh, and also added real-life villagers and locations as part of the film.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.