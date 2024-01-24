trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713311
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KALA GHODA ART FESTIVAL

Laapataa Ladies Lead Cast Pratibha, Sparsh, Nitanshi Goel Along With Director Kiran Rao Attend Kala Ghoda Art Festival

The cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel along with director Kiran Rao visited the Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai. The director also addressed the crowd as a guest at the Art festival. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Laapataa Ladies Lead Cast Pratibha, Sparsh, Nitanshi Goel Along With Director Kiran Rao Attend Kala Ghoda Art Festival Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The teaser of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions's Laapataa Ladies has indeed piqued the audience's excitement for this comedy drama. Amid the rising fervor of the film, the team is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience's excitement intact. Recently the cast and the director attended the Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai. 

The cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel along with director Kiran Rao visited the Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai. The director also addressed the crowd as a guest at the Art festival. 

All set for its release on 1st March 2024, Laapataa Ladies is Kiran Rao's next directorial comedy drama. The trailer is all set for its arrival tomorrow and the excitement among the audience is at its peak. Remarkably, The film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is all set for its release on 1st March 2024. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look