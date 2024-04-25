Advertisement
'Laapataa Ladies' OTT Release Date Revealed, Check Out When And Where To Watch!

Bollywood Comedy 'Laapataa Ladies', Produced by Aamir Khan, premieres on 26th April on Netflix!

|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 11:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Laapataa Ladies' OTT Release Date Revealed, Check Out When And Where To Watch! Laapataa Ladies Poster (Image :@Netflix India/Instagram )

Netflix has recently announced the highly anticipated release of 'Laapataa Ladies'. The film is directed by Kiran Rao and Produced by Aamir Khan will hit Netflix at mid-night.  Netflix India unveils poster for the film, confirming its release on 26th April.  The film was released in theaters on March 1. It is based on an award-winning novella by Biplab Goswami, Starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Ravi Kisan. Upon its theatrical debut, The Film received a warm reception from the audience and the critics for its storyline, sheer entertainment,and stellar performance, and witty humor. 

Check Out The Post Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The Post was Captioned as,"TAAZA KHABAR: Laapataa Ladies mil chuki hai! ðŸäé #LaapataaLadies starts streaming at midnight, on Netflix!".

About The Film 

Laapataa Ladies is a 2023 Film, About two brides who accidentally get exchanged on a train to Mukhi in rural India. The movie revolves around the search to find the actual bride and their journey of self-discovery.

The film has also received a standing ovation during its premiere at TIFF. Written by Sneha Desai and Divyanidhi Sharma, Created under the banners of Kindling Production and Aamir Khan Production. 

It is Kiran Rao's Second directional endeavor after 'Dhobi Ghat'. The Film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Much more can be said about the film, but delving into further details would inevitably lead to revealing significant spoilers. 

Talking about the viewer's responses, Yes! it is a delightful watch that leaves a lasting impression and will begin streaming precisely at midnight, exclusively on Netflix. 

 

 

 

