'Laapataa Ladies' Team Receives A Warm Welcome In The Air: Watch

New Delhi: As the release date of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao draws closer, the film is generating positive buzz among the masses. While the trailer has received a solid response from the audiences, the two songs, 'DoubtWa' and 'Sajni' have also received a thumbs up from everyone.

Following the response to all the contents that have been coming out from the film, the masses are eagerly looking forward to entering into the entertaining and humorous world with the film, releasing in cinemas on March 1st, 2024.

As the release days draw closer, the makers are organizing screenings of the film in various cities. Recently, a screening of the film was held in Delhi city which was graced by director Kiran Rao and the lead promising cast.

Following the screening in Delhi, the team was traveling back to Mumbai. In a recent surprise, the team of Indigo Flight, the flight on which the Laapataa Ladies team was traveling made a special announcement in honor of Kiran Rao and said, "Attention Passengers, We have film director Kiran Rao on board with us. We wish her all the best for her film Laapataa Ladies, releasing in cinemas on March 1st, 2024"

The entire passengers on the flight clapped and cheered for Kiran Rao and the cast Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan and is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.