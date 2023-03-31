Late Actor Satish Kaushik To Be Seen In Revenge Drama 'Mirg' With Raj Babbar, Anup Soni

Mumbai: Dubbed as one of veteran actor Satish Kaushik’s last films, ‘Mirg’ has completed post production and gearing up for release. The film stars Raj Babbar, Anup Soni & Shwetaabh Singh along with Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

‘MIRG’ is a mountain leopard found in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh. There are numerous myths surrounding this rarely seen creature. Myths and stories are what separates Mirg from a normal leopard. Stories that are larger than life yet strangely believable. A genre bender, ‘Mirg’ explores the journey of one man, Anil, a smart, yet caged, order following boy. Set in the jungles of Himachal, ‘MIRG’ is a heist-gone-wrong revenge drama, a journey of realization that in the jungle the difference between the hunter and the hunted is just one letter.

Director, Tarun Sharma said, “My main aim while approaching MIRG was to give the audience an engaging film. Every aspect of filmmaking should come together to create something engaging, transporting people into an alternate reality. That for me is the magic of cinema. I was blessed with a wonderful and involved crew. Having stalwarts like Raj Babbar, Satish Kaushik and Anup Soni in my debut film was a blessing. Satish Kaushik was the first actor on board and to my surprise he agreed to do the film within 2 hours of me sending the script. To this day I can’t believe that he is no more. His childlike passion for cinema is something I shall never forget. I really wanted him to see the final product but that is one feeling that shall remain regretfully unfulfilled. I must also add, Shwetaabh gave a breakthrough performance standing up to such senior actors.”

Speaking about MIRG, actor Raj Babbar said, “I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this film. We had a blast. Tarun is a brilliant director; he really gives his actors a free hand to grasp the characters their own way. This technique gets you much more attached to the character and you grow a sense of responsibility to really do justice to it. Every actor in this film has delivered nuanced performances”.

Actor Anup Soni added, “MIRG is many films within a film. The story line is unpredictable and the treatment is very fresh. It was a dream come true for me to be in a film with such brilliant actors like Satish Kaushik Sir and Raj Babbar ji. Tarun is a visionary; I blindly followed his lead and I’m glad I did. Now I can't wait for it to hit the screens".

MIRG is majority financed by UK based Studio RA and Produced by Rishi Anand, NaMa productions (Shwetaabh Singh) & OneShot Films (Tarun Sharma), Mirg is shot in Districts of Himachal like Una, Hamirpur, Govind Sagar Lake and jungles of Himachal.