Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' set to release in China next year

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which won the national award, is now set to release in China which happens to be one of the largest film market. 

Late Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s &#039;Chhichhore&#039; set to release in China next year
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Beijing: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Chhichhore' is all set to hit Chinese screens nationwide on January 7, 2022.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which won the national award, is now set to release in China which happens to be one of the largest film market. Tiwari's last film 'Dangal', starring Aamir Khan became an instant hit in China in 2017.

The coming of age comedy-drama film will be getting a full-fledged release in 100 + cities across eleven thousand screens.

The movie narrates the tale of a tragic incident which forces Anirudh (Sushant Singh Rajput), a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers.

Besides Sushant, 'Chhichhore' also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with Fox Star Studios acquiring the distribution rights.

 

