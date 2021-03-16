Laxmii actor Sharad Kelkar reminisces shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy!

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii is all set for its World Television premiere on March 21, 2021, at 8 pm on Star Gold. The horror comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar in ‘Laxmii’.

Laxmii is a story of a man possessed by the spirit of a transgender, who is out to seek revenge from her wrongdoers. The intriguing horror-comedy received all the love of fans for entertain the audience and sending out a noble message too.

Recalling the shooting experience, actor Sharad Kelkar added, “It is a special film for all of us, the experience and memories are to be cherished forever. I always look for characters and films which challenge me as an actor and leave an impact on the audience.”

Elated about the world television premiere, the actor added, “I love spending time with my family and watching movies at home. Now with ‘Laxmii’ world television premiere, I look forward to enjoying it again with my family. Laxmii is a well-packaged horror comedy and I am sure the audience will enjoy it with their family.”