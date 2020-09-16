Laxmmi Bomb, The Big Bull and more - These Bollywood films will release on OTT

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus scare, film and television shoots were put on halt, as the nation was in complete lockdown. Now, with certain ease and precautions at place, shootings have started, and audiences can't be happier.

But enjoying a movie inside a theatre still looks like a distant dream, therefore, here are a few Bollywood films that were originally meant to grace the big screens but will now make a splash in the digital space.

Enjoying the latest blockbuster in a crowded multiplex with a bag of popcorn seems like a distant prospect, owing to Covid-19 restrictions. But with a profusion of OTT platforms like Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Alt Balaji and counting, every living room is now a possible launchpad for a new release.

Laxmmi Bomb

The much-awaited Hindi remake of Raghava Lawrence’s 2011, Tamil horror comedy Muni-2-Kanchana. Lawrence makes his directorial debut in Hindi with this film. A lot of buzz has been created already over the fact that Akshay Kumar will be seen in the unusual role of a man possessed by the vengeful spirit of a transgender woman. The release date is a very tentative November 13, 2020, and the film will stream worldwide via Disney+Hotstar.

The Big Bull

The Big Bull is a lavishly mounted biopic produced by Ajay Devgn and veteran producer Anand Pandit. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the crime thriller outlines the mercurial life and career of stockbroker Harshad Mehta who was the key figure in the 1992 securities scam and many financial crimes from 1980 to 1990.

Abhishek Bachchan leads the cast with Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz in supporting roles. The film will stream worldwide on Disney+Hotstar.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is a war film directed and co-produced by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The other producers are Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vajir Singh.

The film revisits the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 to tell the story of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who along with his team and 300 rural women, reconstructed a destroyed IAF airbase. Ajay Devgn plays the lead with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash in important roles. This film will be also streamed worldwide on Disney+Hotstar.