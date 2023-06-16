Leaked! Adipurush Movie FULL HD Version Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Torrent Sites: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan Film Hit by Piracy

New Delhi: Adipurush has emerged as one of the most bankable pan Indian star actors in recent days. His last movie Radhe Shyam was a moderate success on Box office. Prabhas is back with his new magnum opus Adipurush which is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. As the fans have been eagerly waiting for Adipurush, the movie is making the headlines for an unfortunate reason as it has become the recent target of piracy.

Adipurush has been leaked online just hours after its release. Reportedly, it has been leaked online by piracy giants and is available for free download in HD print on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez etc. To note, as Adipurush is released in theatres, the piracy attack will definitely leave a mark on the footfalls. Meanwhile, it is evident that despite taking stringent measures against piracy, the entertainment industry's efforts to curb piracy are going in vain. Big films like Pathaan, Bhola, Drishyam 2, Bhediya, and Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai, among others, were previously released online by the notorious pirate site Tamilrockers.

About Adipurush

The film is a real-life adaptation of the epic Ramayana. The certificate given to it by the censor board is ‘U’. As for the run time, Adipurush is approximately 3 hours (179 minutes). Given that the majority of films released today are under three hours, it is a pretty lengthy movie. However, given that the filmmakers attempted to adapt the entire narrative, it makes sense. This film has received mixed reviews from the critics and good response at the box office so far.

The site has previously faced a number of harsh measures, however it has been discovered that the crew behind it always resurfaces with a new domain once the original Tamilrockers site is shut. If they are prohibited, they move to a new domain and continue to distribute pirated movie versions. Tamilrockers is renowned for leaking popular theatre releases a few hours before the movies are set to hit the screens.