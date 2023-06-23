Leaked: Avika Gor's 1920 Horrors Of The Heart Hit By Piracy, Full HD Version Download Online On Moviesrulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla

New Delhi: '1920 Horrors Of The Heart', a horror film directed by Krishna Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt arrived in theatres on Friday (June 23). The horror franchise which marks the Bollywood debut of Avika Gor and also stars Rahul Dev in a key role, became the latest victim of piracy as the film was leaked online within hours of its release. Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, '1920 Horrors of the Heart' has been downloaded in HD on several pirated websites.

The film also stars Barkha Bisht, Randheer Rai, Danish Pandor, Ketaki Kulkarni, Avtar Gill, and Amit Behl in supporting roles. The teaser of the film was unveiled on February 24, 2023, under Zee Music Company and the first trailer of the film was dropped on June 7, 2023.

According to media reports, the film has been leaked on Moviesrulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and several other pirated websites.

Earlier, Vikram Bhatt had made a formal announcement about Avika Gor joining the film on his official Instagram handle. Sharing a picture with Avika, Mahesh Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt, Vikram had written, "1920 started a new chapter in my life and now another story set in 1920 will kick start in Hindi films the career of the immensely talented @avikagor and the gritty girl director @krishnavbhatt 1920 - horrors of the heart is written by my mentor and guru @maheshfilm - this time I play the producer - cheering from the wings for the emerging talent (sic)."

'1920 Horrors Of The Heart' is the fifth instalment of the 1920 film franchise.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF '!1920 HORRORS OF THE HEART' HERE:

To note, '1920 Horrors Of the Heart' is released in theatres, the piracy attack will definitely leave a mark on the footfalls. Meanwhile, it is evident that despite taking stringent measures against piracy, the entertainment industry's efforts to curb piracy are going in vain. In recent time, several big films like 'Adipurush', 'Pathaan', 'Bhola', 'Drishyam 2', 'Bhediya', and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' among others were previously released online by the notorious pirate site Tamilrockers.