LEAKED! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted shooting for Brahmastra at a Varanasi ghat

New Delhi: Bollywood’s lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally resumed their shoot for their upcoming film Brahmastra.

The power couple was spotted at one of the ghats of Varanasi on Tuesday. The film is directed by their dear friend Ayan Mukerji and will be released on September 9, 2022.

The video has gone viral on social media and their fans can’t keep the calm.

In the leaked video, Ranbir and Alia can be seen on one of the ghats on the Ganga river. Clad in a white tee along with blue denims, Ranbir completed his look with a red shirt while Alia opted for a yellow outfit.

In order to beat the heat, Alia carried a tiny fan in her hand while Ranbir walked firmly beside her.

Recently, on the occasion of Alia’s birthday, she released her look and teaser on her social media account and her look from the film was highly appreciated by everyone.

The teaser shared by Alia, introduces her as Isha, the female lead in the astraverse fantasy film. We see Alia in Ranbir’s arm in one frame and in another we see her in a beautiful red saree. The actress is seen in a never before action avatar where she is running amidst grey smoke.

For the unversed, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will see Ranbir and Alia sharing the screen space for the first time in a movie together. ‘Bramhastra’ has been in the making for a staggering five years and is director Ayan’s dream project.

The film will be in three parts and is “a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles”.

Brahmastra will release on 9th September 2022 in five languages including - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.