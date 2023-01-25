LEAKED! Pathaan Movie FULL HD Version Download Online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Torrent Sites: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Film Hit by Piracy

New Delhi: It seems problems for Pathaan are not coming to end anytime soon as now after many controversies movie finally hit the theatres today 25 Jan but now as per reports the film has been leaked by torrent sites. Like other big films Srk's Pathaan has also been leaked online by notorious sites. According to several reports, Pathaan movie has been found on infamous sites including Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites in HD quality. Piracy does impact the business of any movie at the Box Office and Pathaan is one of the biggest movies of the year.

Pathaan has opened in theatres on Wednesday (25 Jan, 2023) and has received bumper opening at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is an action spy thriller film which is part of spy universe the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Pathaan Box Office Update

Pathaan has set cash registers ringing and is expected to mint around Rs 40-Rs 50 crore on its opening day and it has already collected over Rs 14 crore from its advance booking. If the opening day box office collection turns out to be true, then Shah Rukh will beat the opening day collection of his film, Happy New Year, which collected Rs 44.97 on its opening day.

Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to 'say no to piracy'

On January 23, actor Shah Rukh Khan posted yet another trailer for his next movie Pathaan on his social media accounts. He also urged followers to avoid downloading pirated content and see the movies in theatres in his post. Additionally, the actor urged his followers to alert him and the movie's crew of any links to pirated versions of the movie.

Earlier big Indian films including Mission Majnu, Drishyam 2, Mission Majnu, Liger, RRR, Attack, Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D were hit by piracy.