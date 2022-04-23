NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna recently jetted off to Manali to shoot for their upcoming film 'Animal'. The 'Rockstar' actor resumed work barely days after tying the knot with Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony in the presence of his close and dear ones. The wedding took place at actor's Mumbai residence 'Vastu'.

On Saturday, a video of 'Animal' lead star cast Ranbir and Rashmika was leaked from the shooting location in Manali. The actors were dressed up in ethnic attire and were seen guarded by security staff. While Ranbir was seen dressed in a white kurta set, Rashmika was seen in a red and white saree. Take a look:

A directorial venture of 'Kabir Singh' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Ranbir and Rashmika were spotted on the first day of shoot by a fan and now their look is going viral on social media.

The Hindi-language crime drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. 'Animal' is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

For the unversed, actress Parineeti Chopra was the first choice as the leading lady for the film. However, the actress backed out of the project after which the makers roped in Rashmika Mandanna to take the role. Parineeti was supposed to play Ranbir's wife in the film. However, she exited the project to feature in Imtiaz Ali'snext titled 'Chamkila'.

