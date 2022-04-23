हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Animal

Leaked: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's look from 'Animal' sets go VIRAL

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' is a crime-drama and features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. 

Leaked: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna&#039;s look from &#039;Animal&#039; sets go VIRAL
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna recently jetted off to Manali to shoot for their upcoming film 'Animal'. The 'Rockstar' actor resumed work barely days after tying the knot with Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony in the presence of his close and dear ones. The wedding took place at actor's Mumbai residence 'Vastu'. 

On Saturday, a video of 'Animal' lead star cast Ranbir and Rashmika was leaked from the shooting location in Manali. The actors were dressed up in ethnic attire and were seen guarded by security staff. While Ranbir was seen dressed in a white kurta set, Rashmika was seen in a red and white saree. Take a look: 

A directorial venture of 'Kabir Singh' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Ranbir and Rashmika were spotted on the first day of shoot by a fan and now their look is going viral on social media.

The Hindi-language crime drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. 'Animal' is slated to be released on August 11, 2023. 

For the unversed, actress Parineeti Chopra was the first choice as the leading lady for the film. However, the actress backed out of the project after which the makers roped in Rashmika Mandanna to take the role. Parineeti was supposed to play Ranbir's wife in the film. However, she exited the project to feature in Imtiaz Ali'snext titled 'Chamkila'. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AnimalRanbir Kapoorrashmika mandannaParineeti ChopraAnil KapoorBobby DeolAnimal filmRanbir Rashmika
Next
Story

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu's FIRST LOOK motion poster unveiled, actress looks petrified

Must Watch

PT3M27S

Ranbir And Alia Wedding: Ranbir showed the marriage contract