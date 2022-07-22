NewsEntertainmentMovies
LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Rajkummar Hirani's 'Dunki' in London, his messy look revealed

Shah Rukh Khan, who has back-to-back releases next year, recently jetted off to Europe where he is shooting for his next project, 'Dunki'. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 09:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Rajkummar Hirani's 'Dunki' in London. A few photos of the actor from the sets had earlier gone viral on the internet leaving his fans gushing. And now, a fresh video of the actor has surfaced on social media where is seen entering his car. 

Celebrity photographer Maanav Manglani shared the video on Instagram writing, "Glimpse of #ShahRukhKhan shooting for #RajuHirani #Dunki in #London #UK." The video features Shah Rukh donning a red jacket and messy hair and rushing to his car. Soon after fans reacted to the video, a user wrote, "Ufff." 

"Why I'm not there to see him and tell him thanks for coming in my dreams and thanks to make them real and letting me see you."

"I wish i was there to see him."

Meanwhile, some of the fans wondered why he was seen rapidly getting into his car without acknowledging the paparazzi. 

"But y is he avoiding the paps??"

"Is he srk?!!!"

"if he s shahruk so why he's running"

"I think that's a body double,not shahrukh"

 

SHAH RUKH KHAN SPOTTED SHOOTING FOR 'DUNKI' IN LONDON

 

Recently, another picture of Shah Rukh from London was leaked on the internet where the actor was once again sporting a casual, rugged look. He was seen in a plaid shirt and black trousers and smiling. 

While nothing is confirmed as of now, 'Dunki' will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA. The film is directed by Rajkummar Hirani and co-produced by Gauri Khan. It will be the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Hirani. 

Apart from SRK and Taapsee, 'Dunki' also stars Boman Irani and is slated for a 2023 release. 

