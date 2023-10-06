New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila's film 'Thank You For Coming' arrived in theatres on Friday (Oct 6). However, within hours of its release, the film was hit by piracy and leaked online on several platforms. Directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film also features Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra in key roles.

However, according to TimesNow and Latestly reports, the multi-starrer film is available for download in HD quality on numerous platforms and Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla and Movierulz. The movie leak on the first day of its release is most likely to dent its business.

'Thank You For Coming' is a sex comedy film that was premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Gala Presentations section on 15 September 2023. The film is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh. Bhumi Pednekar and her girl gang – Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi – navigate her complex sex life, while Kusha Kapila, her arch-nemesis misses no chance to mock her.

The film features the story of a Delhi-based Punjabi girl, born out of wedlock and brought up by a single mother. The story deals with female insecurities, friendship, partners, and patriarchy. The film puts the spotlight on women and their long supressed sexual needs.