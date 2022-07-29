NewsEntertainmentMovies
AKSHAY KUMAR

Legal trouble for Akshay Kumar over 'Ram Setu'? Subramanian Swamy threatens to sue actor

The upcoming film of Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha ''Ram Setu' has reportedly landed in trouble as BJP leader Subramanian Swamy announced today that he is suing the actor and the makers for the 'falsification in the portrayal of Ram Setu issue' in the film.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Subramanian Swamy threatens to sue Akshay Kumar
  • Politician says he would demand compensation against makers
  • 'Ram Setu' is set for theatrical release on October 24, 2022

Trending Photos

Legal trouble for Akshay Kumar over 'Ram Setu'? Subramanian Swamy threatens to sue actor

NEW DELHI: Actor Akshay Kumar's action-adventure drama film 'Ram Setu' has entered controversy much ahead of its release. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter on Friday (July 29) and announced that he is all set to sue Akshay and the makers of the film for the 'falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue' in their upcoming venture. The BJP leader also stated that he would be seeking compensation from the makers. 

In a series of tweets, Swamy highlighted that the suit for compensation has been finalised by his associate. "The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release," he tweeted.

In another follow-up tweet, the politician attacked the actor over his nationality and tweeted, "If actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted from his adopted country." 

Meanwhile, there is no official reaction or statement from the actor's team or filmmakers on the matter yet. 

RAM SETU:

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev and follows an archeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu. The plot revolves around the archaeologist, who has set out to check out whether the Ram Setu bridge is a myth or a reality. 

According to the epic Ramayana (7th century BCE to 3rd century CE), Ram Setu is a bridge built by the god Rama's army of Vanara to reach Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, who was abducted by Lanka's Rakshasa king Ravana.

'Ram Setu' is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 24, 2022 coinciding with Diwali. After the theatrical release, the film is scheduled to be available for streaming worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

 

Live Tv

Akshay KumarSubramanian SwamyRam SetuRam Setu filmBollywoodBJPKarma Media

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of rising price of LPG cylinders
DNA Video
DNA: Is LPG Cylinder in India less expensive than other nations?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad
DNA Video
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?