NEW DELHI: Actor Akshay Kumar's action-adventure drama film 'Ram Setu' has entered controversy much ahead of its release. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter on Friday (July 29) and announced that he is all set to sue Akshay and the makers of the film for the 'falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue' in their upcoming venture. The BJP leader also stated that he would be seeking compensation from the makers.

In a series of tweets, Swamy highlighted that the suit for compensation has been finalised by his associate. "The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release," he tweeted.

In another follow-up tweet, the politician attacked the actor over his nationality and tweeted, "If actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted from his adopted country."

A film based on Ram Setu, has been produced by Karma Media, where Dr. @Swamy39's SC Order has been used as a Poster. Will be filing a Suit.



Poster and Hon'ble Supreme Court's Order in Dr. Swamy's Petition attached.

On June 13, 2022, Dr. @Swamy39 Ji tweeted:



"Karma Media | Contact us: Are you stealing the Ram Setu case as yours by morphing the Supreme Court Order that I got?"



Copies of the SC Order in the Ram Setu Case:



SC Order 1: Dated 31/08/2007

SC Order 2: Dated 15/09/2007

Meanwhile, there is no official reaction or statement from the actor's team or filmmakers on the matter yet.

RAM SETU:

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev and follows an archeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu. The plot revolves around the archaeologist, who has set out to check out whether the Ram Setu bridge is a myth or a reality.

According to the epic Ramayana (7th century BCE to 3rd century CE), Ram Setu is a bridge built by the god Rama's army of Vanara to reach Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, who was abducted by Lanka's Rakshasa king Ravana.

'Ram Setu' is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 24, 2022 coinciding with Diwali. After the theatrical release, the film is scheduled to be available for streaming worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.