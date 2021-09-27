हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Deverakonda

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson to feature in Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer 'Liger'

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will feature in Dharma Productions' much-anticipated film 'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson to feature in Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer &#039;Liger&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Boxing legend Mike Tyson will feature in Dharma Productions' much-anticipated film 'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

'Liger' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie held its shoot.

In the latest development, the production house announced on their official Twitter handle that their much-awaited film will also feature boxing legend Mike Tyson. The news comes a day before the film's director Puri Jagannadh's birthday.

Sharing a video, introducing the master of the ring, the production house tweeted, "Introducing the master of the ring to the Indian screens! Kicked to announce that the dynamite @MikeTyson has joined the cast of #Liger! #NamasteTyson #HbdPuriJagannadh."

 

The professional boxer, who hogged worldwide headlines when he became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at the age of 20, is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time.

The makers earlier held a spine-chilling teaser unveiling Vijay in a never seen avatar in the film due to the Covid situation.

'Liger'was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but was also postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer.

 

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vijay DeverakondaAnanya PandayLigerDharma ProductionsMike TysonBoxing legendrelease date out
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' to release digitally on Oct 16

Must Watch

PT2M41S

Cyclone Gulab weakens into deep depression as rains continue to lash Andhra Pradesh, Odisha