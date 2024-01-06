Legendary Singer Sonu Nigam Turned Down To Play The Role Of A Transgender In 'Safed'

New Delhi: The movie Safed, starring Abhay Verma, Meera Chopra, Barkha Bisht, and Chhaya Kadam, released recently on Zee5. Sandeep Singh directed, wrote, and produced the movie. In the movie, Barkha portrayed a transgender character known as a kinnar. However, did you know that Singer Sonu Nigam was offered the part of Radha in the film, and he ultimately declined?

Sources have it that filmmaker Sandeep Singh approached the legendary singer Sonu Nigam to play the part of transgender character Radha but turned down the offer. Several actors including Gauhar Khan and Sunil Grover were offered the role of Radha, a transgender, but were turned down.

Safed is a love story between a widow and a transgender, and the character of Radha, a transgender, is shown enduring extreme emotional upheavals, with no identity.

Actors are known to be up for challenging roles, thus, one wonders why these popular artists said no. Is it because playing transgender onscreen gave them cold feet? Barkha Bisht ultimately essayed the character.