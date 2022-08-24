New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday will soon grace the theatres near you in her upcoming pan-india film 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. And although she says she is nervous about the release, she didn't seem one bit of it when she caught up with ANI for her recent interview.

While speaking to ANI, Ananya expressed that she is nervous and excited about 'Liger' and that she hopes the film does well at the box office. Vijay Deverakonda echoed similar sentiments, adding that the film is a labour of love and hard work and he hopes that the audience loves watching it as much as they loved making it.

When asked Ananya about the director she would love to work with, and her face beamed with excitement as she said "Sanjay Leela Bhansali". Ananya, while speaking to ANI, said that she "would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir...he's amazing. I love his films". When asked about who she would love to have with her in the film as a co-star, she expressed the desire to work with Ranveer Singh.

When Vijay was asked the same question, he said, "I`m open to all directors and actors, I would love to make good cinema."

Talking about 'Liger', the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya`s first multi-lingual film. After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing. Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan` along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film `Khushi` alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.