LIGER LEAKED

Liger full HD movie LEAKED online, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer hit by piracy!

LIGER Full HD Quality Movie leaked online: Vijay Deverakonda's romantic actioner Liger has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and Movierulz among other sites. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

Liger full HD movie LEAKED online, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer hit by piracy!

LIGER Full HD Movie leaked online: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's much-hyped Liger opened in theatres today. Unfotunately, like many other big films, this one too has been hit by piracy. Liger full movie's pirated version has reportedly been leaked online on many notorious torrent sites. 

LIGER FULL HD movie leaked

According to Bollywoodlife.com, Vijay Deverakonda's romantic actioner Liger has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and Movierulz among other sites. Directed by Puri Jagganadh, Liger also marks the big screen Bollywood debut of the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Vijay Deverakonda plays an MMA fighter boxer in the film.

Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are notorious sites which often have been accused of leaking the latest film releases online, thereby making a dent in Box Office collections. Last year, Telugu romantic drama movie Uppena was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality. 

OTHER FILMS HIT BY PIRACY

Earlier, films including RRR, Attack, Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D too have been leaked online and hit by piracy.

 

