New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's much-hyped Liger hit the screens on August 25, 2022, and guess what? The reviews suggest fans and critics have not really liked the film. Much hope was pinned on this actioner but looks like, this too has fallen flat at meeting the audience's expectations like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

The film also features Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. The Telugu and Tamil versions of Liger were released on August 25 and the Hindi version releases in theatres on Friday.

LIGER TWEET REVIEW

Directed by Puri Jagganadh, Liger also marks the big screen Bollywood debut of the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Vijay Deverakonda plays an MMA fighter boxer in the film. Check out the fans' tweets and how they find the film:

#Liger will be fold under 10cr in Hindi belt. South versions to also flop from today.Another Bollywood "saviour" bites the dust.

Extremely bad reviews to affect the collections badly #VijayDevarakonda — Sarmad Khan (@TheMadcapKhan) August 26, 2022

After #Liger people are asking "Devera Kaun da?"... LOL!... The reviews for the movie are universally terrible.. Must have been tough to make such a horrible movie... @TheDeverakonda .. — PolitiCrooks (@PolitiCrooks) August 26, 2022

LIGER LEAKED ON TORRENT SITES

According to Bollywoodlife.com, Vijay Deverakonda's romantic actioner Liger has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and Movierulz among other sites. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are notorious sites which often have been accused of leaking the latest film releases online, thereby making a dent in Box Office collections. Last year, Telugu romantic drama movie Uppena was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality.