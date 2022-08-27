NewsEntertainmentMovies
Liger's cross-breed Vijay Deverakonda gets fans drooling over him - Check Twitter reactions

Vijay Deverakonda news: Liger already had the nation going mad for it much before its release with its action-packed trailer and foot-tapping songs and during the promotions too.

New Delhi: South actor Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated film, Liger has finally hit the theaters and his dedicated fans are mighty impressed with the actor's screen presence, talent and ofcourse, the good looks going for him. However, critics gave it a lukewarm response. 

Vijay's, Liger already had the nation going mad for it much before its release with its action-packed trailer and foot-tapping songs and during the promotions too, Vijay encountered unprecedented love from the fans, everywhere they went. 

While the Box Office potential to pull the film to theatres is still being discussed, Vijay fans are surely loving his act on-screen. From his physical transformation to his amazing acting, his followers are drooling over him. Check out some fan's reactions on social media:

Directed by Puri Jagganadh, Liger also marks the big screen Bollywood debut of the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Vijay Deverakonda plays an MMA fighter boxer in the film. Liger also features Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. 

Unfortunately, Vijay Deverakonda's romantic actioner Liger was leaked on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and Movierulz among other sites ahead of its release. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are notorious sites which often have been accused of leaking the latest film releases online, thereby making a dent in Box Office collections. 

 

