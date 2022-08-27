New Delhi: South actor Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated film, Liger has finally hit the theaters and his dedicated fans are mighty impressed with the actor's screen presence, talent and ofcourse, the good looks going for him. However, critics gave it a lukewarm response.

Vijay's, Liger already had the nation going mad for it much before its release with its action-packed trailer and foot-tapping songs and during the promotions too, Vijay encountered unprecedented love from the fans, everywhere they went.

While the Box Office potential to pull the film to theatres is still being discussed, Vijay fans are surely loving his act on-screen. From his physical transformation to his amazing acting, his followers are drooling over him. Check out some fan's reactions on social media:

@TheDeverakonda i loved the movie,and not only me my whole family loved it.And just remember one thing "Hatti chale bajar toh kuttey bhonke hajar". All my good wishes to you #VijayDeverakonda #Liger #ligerreview August 25, 2022

@purijagan Best movie sir for Focus, Motivation and Career. After #sooraraipotru i liked this very much.@TheDevarkonda Best acting and can see your hardwork again. A new platform. Proud of you sir. @karanjohar Best prod.@miketyson postivevibe #ligerreview from #telangana #TN — priya mm (@priya2492_mm) August 25, 2022

Just now watched #Liger after hearing all negative reviews, After watching i'm surprised, why people spreading negative reviews.

Looks very good movie except some songs, VD Performance peaks

VD #VijayDeverakonda I'm became your fan after watching.. — Sharath Mettu (@SharathMettu) August 26, 2022

This movie is worth for your money Vijay devarkonda scences are superb #VijayDeverakonda #Liger — Rupesh (@RupeshPk1) August 25, 2022

Directed by Puri Jagganadh, Liger also marks the big screen Bollywood debut of the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Vijay Deverakonda plays an MMA fighter boxer in the film. Liger also features Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy.

Unfortunately, Vijay Deverakonda's romantic actioner Liger was leaked on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and Movierulz among other sites ahead of its release. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are notorious sites which often have been accused of leaking the latest film releases online, thereby making a dent in Box Office collections.