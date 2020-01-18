Liked mine more: Saif Ali Khan on daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan, who starred in the 2009 'Love Aaj Kal', revealed to Indian Express that he liked the trailer of his film more than that of his daughter Sara Ali Khan's. Sara stars in the second film of 'Love Aaj Kal' franchise and is paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. Both the films are directed by Imtiaz Ali. The trailer of Sara and Kartik's film released on Friday to mixed reviews.

Reacting to the new 'Love Aaj Kal' film, Saif said, "I kind of like my film's trailer more. What to say, but I wish them all the best." He also added that even after a decade, he remembers shooting for 'Love Aaj Kal' and said that he wishes Sara the best in everything she does.

The plot of both the films are same - two parallel love stories in separate years. The first film starred Saif opposite Deepika Padukone. It was super successful at the box office.

In 'Love Aaj Kal 2', Sara and Kartik's story is from 2020 while his love story with another heroine - Arushi Sharma - is set in 1990. The trailer also has revamped versions 'Twist' and 'Aahun Aahun' from the old film.

Here's the trailer of Sara and Kartik's 'Love Aaj Kal'.

And, here we go back to 2009:

'Love Aaj Kal' is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day - February 14.