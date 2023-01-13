topStoriesenglish
#LohriwithLaal trends on Twitter, fans pour in love for Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer!

Laal Singh Chaddha, an emotional journey of a man whose only wish is to reunite with his lover is getting its due it has always deserved.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
  Laal Singh Chaddha, an emotional journey of a man whose only wish is to reunite with his lover is getting its due it has always deserved.
  It's a phase that this Aamir Khan starrer has slowly entered and viewers are rediscovering Laal Singh Chaddha all over again.

New Delhi: Today marks the auspicious occasion of Lohri in India. This is the day when the community comes together and dances to the tunes of Bhangra, crops are harvested by farmers, and the first portion is presented to the lord as prasadam or bhog. All the members of the family sit and enjoy a tight-knitted bonding time with each other. Amidst this, several members are taking time off to watch Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha with their family and friends. 

Finally, Laal Singh Chaddha, an emotional journey of a man whose only wish is to reunite with his lover is getting its due it has always deserved. It's a phase that this Aamir Khan starrer has slowly entered and viewers are rediscovering Laal Singh Chaddha all over again. Currently, people are celebrating Lohri with Laal and have taken up social media to share pictures of the same. Check out #LohriwithLaal trending on social media:

A user wrote “lal singh chadda very good movie watching this movie again on lohri day #LohriWithLaal”

 

Another wrote “Will surely watch Laal on this lohri with my beloved ones as this movie is really amazing and worth watching
#LohriWithLaal”

 

Another one wrote “Laal Singh Chadda! Dekho aur Khor Celebrate karo ! Apni family ke saath .... #LohriWithLaal”

 

A user wrote “Indeed a masterpiece and perfect movie to watch during this period. #LohriWithLaal”

 

The audience is loving Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT and has showered a lot of love on the film. Aamir Khan has touched the hearts of the audience with utmost fineness and has managed to connect with each one of them deeply.

