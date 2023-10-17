London Film Festival 2023: Kareena Kapoor-Starrer The Buckingham Murders Receives Standing Ovation

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'The Buckingham Murders' has created a much-deserved buzz among audiences. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, 'The Buckingham Murders' promises to leave the audience astonished with its thrilling story. No wonder, it has started to spread its charm much before its release by stealing the show at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and receiving a standing ovation.

'The Buckingham Murders' had been announced as an official selection for the prestigious BFI London Film Festival 2023. As the film screened at the global podium, it left its indelible mark by receiving a standing ovation. The director Hansal Mehta was also present at the film festival. The thrilling story and ensemble cast received unprecedented love and appreciation from the audience, further elevating our exhilaration for its arrival on the big screens. The film also marks Kareena's debut production venture.

Recently, Kareena dropped a string of pictures from the film and wrote, "Jas Bhamra. Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre... watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman."

She added, "On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be..Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn't be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that... but I feel really cool..."

‘The Buckingham Murders’ promises to deliver a thrilling experience that will undoubtedly leave its mark on this year's festival. The film stars an excellent ensemble cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.