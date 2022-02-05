हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu gets a shoutout from Run Lola Run star Franka Potente, watch

'Run Lola Run' star Franka Potente sent good wishes to Taapsee Pannu for the Indian remake - 'Looop Lapeta' of the German experimental film.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu's latest film 'Looop Lapeta' has been getting rave reviews for its brilliant cinematography and editing and makes for a great remake of the original German film 'Run Lola Run'.

On the day of the film's release, the lead star of the original 1998 film 'Run Lola Run' Franka Potente shared a special video with Taapsee Pannu, wishing her all the best for her film. 

She said, "Hi guys, this is Franka. I think it is so exciting that you are shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years. I'm honoured. I think it's very cool. I just wanted to wish you good luck."

Taapsee had shared the video on her Twitter timeline and along with it wrote, "This makes it special looooooop number of times! Thank you, Franka! It’s launch day for #LooopLapeta & here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts. #LooopLapeta streaming from today on #Netflix."

Check out her post:

 

The Indian adaptation of 'Run Lola Run' portrays the story of Savi (Taapsee Pannu) who tried to save her boyfriend Satya (Tahir Raj Bhasin) after he loses cash belonging to a mobster in a gambling bid.

The film which is streaming on Netflix currently is directed by debutante filmmaker Aakash Bhatia.

