Lootcase trailer: Kunal Kemmu is the 'aam aadmi' who has a 'very khas suitcase' - Watch

The nexus between a don and a politician is shown with latter being played by the 'Badhaai Ho' star Gajraj Rao.

Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Release Date: July 31, 2020

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Stars: 3/5

It is the time of OTT platforms battling out between a huge line-up of interesting movies, keeping the viewers happy. Actor Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' trailer is out and just as expected from the first look, it is hilarious. 

The 2 minutes 56 seconds long trailer introduces a very 'aam aadmi' Nandan Kumar played by Kunal Kemmu, his middle-class life, money issues and how his nagging wife Lata (Rasika Dugal) keeps him on his toes. We love to see talented actor Vijay Raaz in such roles. He is playing a Don, who is after a suitcase full of cash, and which as expected gets lost midway. 

Watch 'Lootcase' trailer here:

How? We are not told and we like it that way. 

The nexus between a don and a politician is shown with latter being played by the 'Badhaai Ho' star Gajraj Rao. The lines are funny and when these seasoned actors come together, expectations are sky-high. 

'Lootcase' is produced by Fox Star Studios. 

Get ready to unpack this suitcase which might open a pandora's box of trouble for Nandan!

 

