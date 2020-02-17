Love Aaj Kal Day 3 collections: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan starrer dips at Box Office

New Delhi: The much-awaited Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Love Aaj Kal' 2020 has not been able to match up to the sky-high expectations of the viewers. Director Imtiaz Ali's sequel to the 2009 film by the same name has witnessed a dip in numbers at the Box Office.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 3 figures with fans. He wrote: #LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: ₹ 27.86 cr.

#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Opening Weekend* biz...

2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ₹ 35.94 cr

2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 32.13 cr

2020: #LoveAajKal ₹ 28.51 cr

2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 26.57 cr

2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 22.75 cr

2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama ₹ 3.25 cr

#India biz.

'Love Aaj Kal' 2020 opened in theatres on Valentine's Day February 14.

This was the first time that the audience got to watch the fresh on-screen pairing of Kartik and Sara.