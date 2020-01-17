Love Aaj Kal trailer review: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan trapped between love and career – Watch

Movie: Love Aaj Kal

Release Date: February 14

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Trailer Ratings: 3/5

Fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer of Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel. Do not get confused as the 2020 version is also titled 'Love Aaj Kal' but with fresh faces. Nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have stepped into the shoes of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Kartik and Sara's off-screen camaraderie has always been the talk of the town and what best than an Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama to tap it on the big screens, right? Well, the two will lit up the screens for the first time in 'Love Aaj Kal' which like the 2009 original dwindles between two time zones – 1990 and 2020 respectively.

Watch the trailer here:

The 3-minute long trailer shows how in 1990 Kartik aka Veer is a small town schoolboy in love with a girl in his locality, trying hard to profess his feelings. Cut to 2020 where again he is love and this time the girl is Sara aka Zoe, who is a new-age girl, focused on building her career.

Zoe struggles between work-life balance and cannot let her love be in peace with her rising career.

Imtiaz Ali's romance in movies like 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Jab We Met', 'Tamasha' and 'Harry Met Sejal' highlighted a form of love which always found itself trapped in some sort of social baggage, only to emerge as a winner in the climax.

'Love Aaj Kal' 2020 is opening in theatres on Valentine's Day February 14, and what perfect date than this to release a movie which is all about loving and how!

The youth will find an instant connect with the trailer and this looks like a sure shot winner at the Box Office.