Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Drops Thrilling Details About Film

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' is Presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is Directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

New Delhi: With Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2, Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures guarantees to raise the level of love and thrill. The makers have left the audience absolutely astonished having dropped a hint of bringing something thrilling from the Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 on National Text Your Ex Day and just a day before Halloween Day, and finally, today they are here. Coining 30th October as World Dhokha Day, Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures has profoundly ignited the fire with promotions for the release of the second part of LSD next year. 

Merging the theme of National Text Your Ex Day and Halloween Day, Balaji Motion Pictures has today taken to her social media and dropped extremely quirky, funny, terrifying, and relatable quotes on Exes in which a burning skeleton head signifies the theme of Halloween Day that is tomorrow while on the other hand, the quote for the Ex's around the corners written on the picture stands apt for the National Text Your Ex Day, that is today. The caption further reads, 

"Agar aapne bhi karliya hai experience Love, Sex aur Dhokha toh aaj hai celebrate karne ka mauka #NationalDhokhaDayLSD2"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

With this, Balaji Motion Pictures has specially introduced the National Dhokha Day specifically for her film Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 which is scheduled for its release next year. While this is enough to pique the excitement for the film, it's indeed relishing to hear that Balaji Motion Pictures upcoming "Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2" - A Riveting Tale of Love and Betrayal in the Digital Era has gone on the floors. 

