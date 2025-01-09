New Delhi: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's theatrical debut film Loveyapa has been eagerly awaited by audiences. The recently released title track gave a glimpse of the film's fervor while further elevating the anticipation.

Now, the trailer is all set to release tomorrow, and interestingly, it will be launched at the same theatre where Aamir Khan's 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' was premiered.

The trailer of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's theatrical debut film Loveyapa will be unveiled at New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas, Fort Churchgate in Mumbai.

Notably, this is the same rare single screen theatre in today's age where Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was released back in the days, a film that went on to achieve extraordinary success.

This marks a special moment for Junaid Khan, as his theatrical debut film begins its journey at the same venue where his father's iconic debut film was launched.

With all its renovations, the theatre is set to witness the grand trailer launch of Loveyapa on 10th January in the presence of Aamir Khan and the film's team along with 600 fans in presence!

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals.

Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. The film will hit screens on 7th February, 2025.