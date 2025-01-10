Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2842192https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/loveyapa-trailer-junaid-khan-khushi-kapoor-bring-gen-z-love-drama-to-life-watch-2842192.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
LOVEYAPA TRAILER

Loveyapa TRAILER: Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor Bring Gen Z Love Drama To Life - WATCH

The trailer of Loveyapa explores a Gen Z love story that takes a dramatic 360-degree turn after an unexpected phone exchange.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2025, 08:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Loveyapa TRAILER: Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor Bring Gen Z Love Drama To Life - WATCH (Image: @fuhsephantom/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming romantic comedy 'Loveyapa' has generated significant buzz ever since its announcement. The makers have now dropped the trailer, and it’s packed with comedy, drama, and a lot of Loveyapa.

The hilarious trailer of Loveyapa presents a relatable story of modern love among the Gen-Z. Opening with a humorous scene featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the trailer showcases the story of a young couple whose lives are exposed to each other after they exchange their mobile phones.

That’s when the real fun and drama begin. As unspoken secrets come to light, the trailer explores relationships in today’s generation.

Have A Look At The Trailer: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Phantom Studios (@fuhsephantom)

The trailer of Loveyapa explores a Gen Z love story that takes a dramatic 360-degree turn after an unexpected phone exchange.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. 

Loveyapa will hits screens on 7th February, 2025. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK