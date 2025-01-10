Loveyapa TRAILER: Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor Bring Gen Z Love Drama To Life - WATCH

New Delhi: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming romantic comedy 'Loveyapa' has generated significant buzz ever since its announcement. The makers have now dropped the trailer, and it’s packed with comedy, drama, and a lot of Loveyapa.

The hilarious trailer of Loveyapa presents a relatable story of modern love among the Gen-Z. Opening with a humorous scene featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the trailer showcases the story of a young couple whose lives are exposed to each other after they exchange their mobile phones.

That’s when the real fun and drama begin. As unspoken secrets come to light, the trailer explores relationships in today’s generation.

Have A Look At The Trailer:

The trailer of Loveyapa explores a Gen Z love story that takes a dramatic 360-degree turn after an unexpected phone exchange.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals.

Loveyapa will hits screens on 7th February, 2025.