Luka Chuppi Box Office collections: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer is a hit!

New Delhi: The new poster boy of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Luka Chupp' which was turned out to be a hit. The movie created quite a buzz ahead of its release—all thanks to its blockbuster music and youth-centric storyline.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#LukaChuppi got affected initially by #CaptainMarvel on Fri, but witnessed an upturn on [second] Sat and Sun... Inches closer to ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr [affected due to cricket match]. Total: ₹ 67.36 cr. India biz.”

Kartik and Kriti's on-screen chemistry has been appreciated by the fans. This is the first time that the lead pair has been paired opposite each other.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film hit the screens on March 1, 2019. 'Luka Chuppi' also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts.

So, have you seen the movie yet?