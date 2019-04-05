Luka Chuppi collections: Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon starrer continues raking in moolah

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' has struck the right chord with audience and is still raking in moolah at the box office. The film released on March 1 and emerged a favourite among the youth of the country. It is based on the concept of living in relationships and is an out and out family entertainer.

Positive word of mouth publicity has contributed to the film's growth and both lead actors had earlier expressed their gratitude towards fans for making the film such a success.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#LukaChuppi continues to collect on limited screens/shows... [Week 5] Fri 25 lakhs, Sat 34 lakhs, Sun 43 lakhs, Mon 18 lakhs, Tue 16 lakhs, Wed 16 lakhs, Thu 18 lakhs. Total: ₹ 92.73 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#LukaChuppi⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 53.70 cr, Week 2: ₹ 21.54 cr, Week 3: ₹ 11.75 cr, Week 4: ₹ 4.04 cr, Week 5: ₹ 1.70 cr, Total: ₹ 92.73 cr, India biz. SUPER HIT.”

The fresh on-screen pairing of Kriti and Kartik has been loved by the audience.

'Luka Chuppi' also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.

It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and marks Laxman Utekar's directorial debut.